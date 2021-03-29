Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Short Interest Update

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the February 28th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITFF opened at $0.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55. Mitie Group has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded Mitie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

