MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Up 247.6% in March

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 247.6% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MJNE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,130. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. MJ has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67.

MJ Company Profile

MJ Holdings, Inc operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. MJ Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

