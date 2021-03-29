MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Up 247.6% in March

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 247.6% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MJNE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,130. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. MJ has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67.
MJ Company Profile
