Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a report released on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $11.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

NYSE:MHK opened at $195.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.74 and a 200-day moving average of $136.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $196.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 196.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 46.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 14.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

