Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.09

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.09 and last traded at $60.05, with a volume of 523462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average is $56.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. United Bank boosted its position in Mondelez International by 22.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $2,142,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Mondelez International by 80.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,477,000 after purchasing an additional 127,717 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

