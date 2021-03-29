Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:MAACU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 5th

Montes Archimedes Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MAACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 5th. Montes Archimedes Acquisition had issued 40,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAACU opened at $10.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78. Montes Archimedes Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

