Morgan Stanley Grows Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,222,009 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $352,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,304,000 after buying an additional 1,685,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 99.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 718,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 357,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,302,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 469,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,581,000 after buying an additional 229,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,405,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CG stock opened at $36.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $37.81.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,950,177.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,909,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,406,681.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,912 in the last 90 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on CG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

