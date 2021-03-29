Morgan Stanley Has $366.50 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,560 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $366,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.58.

Shares of KMB opened at $137.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

