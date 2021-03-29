Morgan Stanley Increases DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $141.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $119.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.23.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $133.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.61 and its 200 day moving average is $122.26. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $85.53 and a 12 month high of $135.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DTE Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in DTE Energy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,022,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

