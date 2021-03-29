Morgan Stanley Increases Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $40.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OLN. TheStreet upgraded Olin from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Olin from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.13.

OLN stock opened at $38.82 on Thursday. Olin has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $42.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Olin by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

