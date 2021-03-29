Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $339,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG opened at $101.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

