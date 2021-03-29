Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,714,264 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.63% of Covetrus worth $316,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Covetrus by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Covetrus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 168,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Covetrus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Covetrus by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,461.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Stuart Hinton sold 14,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $535,162.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,211.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,453 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVET shares. Barclays started coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of CVET opened at $30.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

