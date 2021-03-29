Morgan Stanley Purchases 671,287 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $305,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 21,339 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,861,000 after buying an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $154.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.28 and a 200-day moving average of $138.92. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.01 and a one year high of $154.94. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.32.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

