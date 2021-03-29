Morgan Stanley Raises Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $44.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.27.

EQH opened at $31.85 on Thursday. Equitable has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $715,679,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,138,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Equitable by 653.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,613 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Equitable by 125.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,876,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conifer Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Equitable by 44.9% in the third quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

