Morgan Stanley Raises Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target to $80.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Shares of NBR stock opened at $99.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.69. The company has a market cap of $729.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.77. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.39.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $446.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.15 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -79.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.
