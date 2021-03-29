Morgan Stanley Raises Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target to $80.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $99.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.69. The company has a market cap of $729.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.77. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $446.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.15 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -79.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 59,547 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

