Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EVKIF. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVKIF stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $36.10.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.