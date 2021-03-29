Mork Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at about $775,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 1,633.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.17. 2,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,428. The company has a market cap of $215.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.82 and its 200-day moving average is $143.89. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $113.98 and a 52 week high of $163.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

