Mork Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mork Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.11.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.15. 53,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,443,196. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 105.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.