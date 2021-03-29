MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $780.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will announce $780.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $805.70 million and the lowest is $769.00 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $786.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on MSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

Shares of MSM stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.78. 329,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,976. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $50.66 and a twelve month high of $92.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.99.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 67,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,339 shares of company stock worth $7,019,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 14,430 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 68.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

