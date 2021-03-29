Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (MCI) Trading 14% Lower This Week

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a market capitalization of $12.59 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00022910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00047771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $356.00 or 0.00611591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00066107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00024302 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Token Profile

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CRYPTO:MCI) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 tokens. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official website is www.mcicoin.net . Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi

