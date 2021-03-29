Myriad Hits 24 Hour Volume of $36,626.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Myriad has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $7.20 million and $36,626.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,774,103,500 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.