Nano (NANO) Price Hits $4.80 on Top Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $639.97 million and approximately $39.96 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $4.80 or 0.00008322 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,715.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,807.23 or 0.03131264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.46 or 0.00336919 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.66 or 0.00898652 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.83 or 0.00408614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.22 or 0.00359034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.31 or 0.00260440 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021484 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars.

