Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Up 637.5% in March

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 637.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 578,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nascent Biotech stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. Nascent Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Nascent Biotech Company Profile

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a monoclonal antibody to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as lung and breast cancer metastases to the brain; and pancreatic cancer.

