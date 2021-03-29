Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,101,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth $1,646,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRA opened at $93.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $486,506.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,451.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $110,744.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,525,908.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,319 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,981 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist started coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

