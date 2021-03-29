National Bank Financial Comments on Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$239.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$246.55.

Shares of BYD opened at C$225.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$224.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$215.93. The stock has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$132.60 and a 52-week high of C$245.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$542.87 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.141 dividend. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

