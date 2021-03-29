National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Plans $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NHC opened at $77.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.19. National HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $55.88 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.31.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $259.83 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 2.75%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Story: Net Income

Dividend History for National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit