National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Plans $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NHC opened at $77.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.19. National HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $55.88 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.31.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $259.83 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 2.75%.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.