National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $254.83 and last traded at $254.83. 32 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.30.

Separately, TheStreet cut National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $926.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.23 and a 200-day moving average of $201.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in National Western Life Group by 337.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 22,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in National Western Life Group by 339.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Western Life Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in National Western Life Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in National Western Life Group by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

