Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

GASNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Santander raised shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNY traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,647. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

