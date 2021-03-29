Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stake Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,049 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 20.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $316,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $2,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,003,425.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $1,008,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,441. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $19.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.