Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Nel ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Nel ASA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 45,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,972. Nel ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

