Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $29,000 Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,576,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,359,000 after purchasing an additional 134,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,024,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,042,000 after purchasing an additional 172,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,955,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,760,000 after buying an additional 171,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Alkermes by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,876,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,338,000 after buying an additional 77,794 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Alkermes by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,080,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,496,000 after buying an additional 316,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALKS. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $23.92.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.52 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

