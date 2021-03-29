Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $46,000 Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 57,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PDM opened at $17.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on PDM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

