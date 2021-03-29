Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,102 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.7% of Advisor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $504.58 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $357.51 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $223.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $533.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Cowen raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.62.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

