New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Short Interest Update

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the February 28th total of 132,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other New Concept Energy news, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,500.00. Insiders sold 590,096 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,685 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GBR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.38. 1,050,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,424. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.79. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 38.80 and a current ratio of 38.80.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

