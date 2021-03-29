Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Newell Brands by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,588,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,026,000 after buying an additional 2,146,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Newell Brands by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,044,000 after buying an additional 1,940,325 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,197,000 after purchasing an additional 263,850 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 156,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,286,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,239,000 after purchasing an additional 792,621 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $26.64 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

