Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Vertical Research

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NKLA. Colliers Securities started coverage on Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Nikola from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an in-line rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $14.15 on Friday. Nikola has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $93.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $7,999,997.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,013,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter worth $1,602,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nikola by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 179,440 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Analyst Recommendations for Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

