Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NKLA. Colliers Securities started coverage on Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Nikola from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an in-line rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $14.15 on Friday. Nikola has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $93.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $7,999,997.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,013,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter worth $1,602,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nikola by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 179,440 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

