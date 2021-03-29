NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Short Interest Up 184.1% in March

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 184.1% from the February 28th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 838,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NIOBF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,790. NioCorp Developments has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price objective on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

