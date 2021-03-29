Nippon Electric Glass (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nippon Electric Glass (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of NPEGF stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. Nippon Electric Glass has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $24.00.
About Nippon Electric Glass
