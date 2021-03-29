Nippon Electric Glass (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nippon Electric Glass (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NPEGF stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. Nippon Electric Glass has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

About Nippon Electric Glass

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery in Japan, China, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glasses substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glasses for solar cells; glass fibers; glasses for optical devices and electronic devices; and coating thin films.

