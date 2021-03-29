Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $232.00 to $261.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Norfolk Southern traded as high as $273.44 and last traded at $270.64, with a volume of 4863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $272.91.

NSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.58.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,504,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after buying an additional 1,758,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after purchasing an additional 897,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after buying an additional 867,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,084,000 after buying an additional 752,193 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.