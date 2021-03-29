Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,452. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $107.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after buying an additional 1,807,398 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after buying an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 590.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,771,000 after buying an additional 545,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,138,000 after buying an additional 203,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

