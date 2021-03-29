Northern Trust Corp Acquires 7,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 954,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $29,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 390,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,280,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $821,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000.

KSA stock opened at $34.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $34.93.

