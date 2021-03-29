Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,748,548 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 115,877 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.78% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $30,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 5,334.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.45 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

