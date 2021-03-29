Northern Trust Corp Has $28.91 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,037,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,784 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $28,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,163,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 522,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 211,076 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 220,946 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $178,020. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKR. Bank of America cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.35, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

