Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,990,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 813,010 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $30,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 45,188 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XHR shares. Raymond James raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $300,238.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,301.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,087,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 582,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,047.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR opened at $20.09 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

