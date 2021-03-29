Northern Trust Corp Sells 671 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.74% of Bank OZK worth $30,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OZK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $41.81 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.64%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

