Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 740,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,946 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cohu were worth $28,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cohu by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cohu by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 159,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $893,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 374,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,719,766.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COHU. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $40.83 on Monday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $202.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.15 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. On average, analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.