Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $102.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Northern Trust traded as high as $106.88 and last traded at $106.38, with a volume of 24977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.85.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.88.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 11.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit