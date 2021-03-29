Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $102.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Northern Trust traded as high as $106.88 and last traded at $106.38, with a volume of 24977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.85.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.88.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 11.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

