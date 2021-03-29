Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 17,850.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Novavax were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Novavax by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,888,000 after purchasing an additional 212,417 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Novavax during the third quarter worth approximately $64,730,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novavax by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Novavax by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,584,000 after purchasing an additional 154,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Novavax by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.22, for a total value of $2,282,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $31,937.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,335.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,304 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,451 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novavax stock opened at $182.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

