Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by S&T Bank

S&T Bank reduced its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,255 shares during the quarter. Nuance Communications accounts for approximately 2.4% of S&T Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. S&T Bank owned 0.11% of Nuance Communications worth $13,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NUAN traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 27,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $51.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 431.20, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUAN. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

