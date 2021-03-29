NuBits Market Capitalization Tops $3.13 Million (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $955.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuBits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NuBits has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NuBits alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000494 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits (USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.