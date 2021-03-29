NuShares Price Tops $0.0001 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last week, NuShares has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NuShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. NuShares has a market cap of $629,761.44 and $22.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00014653 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,855,637,551 coins and its circulating supply is 5,528,289,696 coins. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

